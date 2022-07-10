ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s newest map of COVID transmission levels per county showed that in the last week, Illinois counties in general are seeing improvement in their COVID transmission levels; 70% of Illinois counties are listed as having a medium or high level of transmission, as opposed to 80% last week.

The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county:

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days

Using this data, the CDC classifies a county’s community transmission level as being low, medium or high.

Last week, 21 counties, including Iroquois and Livingston, were listed as having a low level of transmission. That number has improved to 31, with Edgar County’s transmission level improving from medium to low. Iroquois and Livingston Counties are still in the low classification.

People living in these counties are only advised to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and, if they have symptoms, to get tested and wear a mask.

The number of counties in with a medium level of transmission decreased from 53 to 43. Cumberland, De Witt, Effingham, Ford, Moultrie, Shelby and Piatt Counties all stayed in the medium level of transmission while Christian, Logan, Macon, Menard and Sangamon Counties improved from a high level of transmission to a medium level.

People living in these counties are advised to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination and get tested if they experience symptoms or are exposed to someone who tests positive. People at high risk for severe illness are further advised to consider wearing a mask indoors and take other precautions.

The number of counties with a high level of transmission stayed the same at 28, meaning the same number of counties worsened to this classification as the number of counties that improved out of it; Coles County was one such county that worsened from medium to high. Champaign and McLean are also listed with a high level of transmission, as they were last week.

People in these counties are advised to wear a mask indoors and take the recommended actions for medium- and low-level classifications.