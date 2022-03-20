ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s latest community transmission map of COVID-19 has good news for the state of Illinois: all 102 counties are listed as having a low level of community transmission.

The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county:

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days

Using this data, the CDC classifies a county’s community level as being low, medium or high.

Two weeks ago, one-third of Illinois counties were listed as having a medium or high level of community transmission. That number decreased to just six the following week and now stands at zero.

The CDC recommends that people in counties with a low level of community transmission stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. If someone has COVID-19 symptoms, they are advised to get tested and wear a mask.