BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — New data from State Farm shows that in the first half of 2023, catalytic converter theft in Illinois went down compared to the previous year.

Data taken in 2022 showed that there were almost 3,880 claims made in Illinois during the entire year, averaging 1,940 for each half of the year. During the first half of 2023, the number of claims made in the state was 1,300, a 33 percent decrease.

State Farm noted a similar downward trend nationwide, with only 14,500 claims between January and June of 2023. There were 45,000 claims in all of 2022, an average of 22,500 for each half of the year.

“This is good news in a story that first gained traction when State Farm claims data indicated a significant increase in catalytic converter thefts over the last several years,” the company said in a statement.

The data also found that, despite decreasing numbers, Illinois is still the No. 3 state in the nation when it comes to catalytic converter theft in the first half of 2023. Only California (5,400 claims) and Texas (1,450 claims) rank higher.

Top 10 States

(Jan. to June 2023) Year-by-year

Nationally Year-by-year

Illinois California

5,400 claims

$17.4 million paid

Avg. $3,222 per claim 2019

2,500 claims

$4.7 million paid

Avg. $1,900 per claim 2019

480 claims

$651,000 paid

Avg. $1,356 per claim Texas

1,450 claims

$5.1 million paid

Avg. $3500 per claim 2020

10,000 claims

$20.9 million paid

Avg. $2,100 per claim 2020

740 claims

$1.1 million paid

Avg. $1,486 per claim Illinois

1,300 claims

$2.9 million paid

Avg. $2,230 per claim 2021

32,000 claims

$73.7 million paid

Avg. $2,300 per claim 2021

1,985 claims

$3.1 million paid

Avg. $1,562 per claim Colorado

670 claims

$2 million paid

Avg. $3,000 per claim 2022

45,000 claims

$115.4 million paid

Avg. $2,500 per claim 2022

3,880 claims

$8.3 million paid

Avg. $2,139 per claim New York

500 claims

$1.5 million paid

Avg. $3,000 per claim 2023 (Jan. to June)

14,500 claims

$41.7 million paid

Avg. $2,900 per claim 2023 (Jan. to June)

1,300 claims

$2.9 million paid

Avg. $2,230 per claim Pennsylvania

480 claims

$1.1 million paid

Avg. $2,300 per claim Georgia

410 claims

$898,000 paid

Avg. $2,190 per claim Minnesota

400 claims

$934,000 paid

Avg. $2,335 per claim Florida

330 claims

$896,000 paid

Avg. $2,715 per claim Washington

320 claims

$773,000 paid

Avg. $2,415 per claim Data courtesy of State Farm

The decline in catalytic converter thefts from 2022 to 2023 is the first decrease since 2019, and the lowest number of thefts since 2020.

Along with the data, State Farm also provided a few tips on how to prevent catalytic converter theft: