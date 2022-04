SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois highway camera monitoring system is set to expand pending Governor Pritzker’s signature.

Pritzker is expected to sign a bill that would add 21 new counties to the program. Law enforcement is relying on the cameras more and more to track down wanted criminals and catch drivers breaking the law.

So far in 2022, the Illinois State Police have recorded 72 shootings along Illinois highways.