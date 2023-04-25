SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – More than $14 million will be at stake for Thursday’s Illinois Lotto drawing.

Illinois Lottery officials say the $14.3 million jackpot is the biggest prize in nearly three years. In June 2020, one lucky player claimed a $16.5 million jackpot.

Two Lotto players have scored $1 million each so far in April.

The Illinois Lotto is played three times a week, with drawings on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Lotto tickets are $2 apiece, and players can add the Extra Shot option for $1 to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Would-be players can purchase a ticket at any of the 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the state, or they can buy a ticket online through the Illinois Lottery website or app.