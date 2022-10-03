ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) — Taxpayers in Arlington Heights may be overruled when it comes to footing the bill for a new NFL stadium.

The Chicago Tribune reported that residents have enough signatures for a petition to prohibit tax money from going to a new Bears stadium. The village board is expected to reject it during its Monday meeting, however.

The Bears have a preliminary agreement to buy Arlington International Racecourse for $197 million, but they want taxpayer help to develop the land that surrounds the stadium.