SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state has put another big deposit into the Rainy-Day Fund.

Officials from Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office announced the state has moved another $150 million into the Rainy-Day Fund on Wednesday. The new balance of the fund is $1.73 billion, the highest it has ever been.

The payment is part of an agreement from a law enacted earlier this year to pay off the unemployment debt racked up during the pandemic.

Mendoza said the investment into the Rainy-Day Fund show’s Illinois’s financial health is recovering, but is urging the General Assembly and Governor J.B. Pritzker to practice ‘fiscal discipline’.

“Working together, we’ve brought Illinois’ finances to a much better place since I was sworn in six years ago, but more fiscal discipline is necessary to complete the process,” Comptroller Mendoza said. “When the state forecasted revenue surpluses earlier this year, I said, ‘Let’s not spend everything we take in but let’s prepare for economic downturns.’ That is the responsible thing to do, and the credit rating agencies have rewarded our fiscal prudence.”

The state’s Rainy Day Fund was obliterated during the state’s 2015-2017 budget impasse. By August 2018, the state’s Rainy Day Fund was under $50,000.

The state ranks 47th for amount of cash reserves.