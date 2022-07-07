SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education announced on Wednesday that more than 600 schools throughout the state will be receiving a total of $30 million in grants.

The grants come as part of the School Maintenance Grant Program, a dollar-for-dollar state matching grant used to improve and maintain education infrastructure throughout the state.

Eligible recipients can receive up to $50,000 to put toward completion of proposed maintenance projects.

“By investing in our educational infrastructure, we set Illinois students up for success,” Governor Pritzker said. Our state’s youth spend a majority of their days inside school buildings. It is our duty to make sure those facilities are safe, clean, well-lit, and adequately ventilated. With this funding, our children will learn and grow in sustainable, healthy environments – as they deserve.”

A number of Central Illinois school districts were among the recipients of these grants, including:

  • Jacksonville School District 117 – $50,000
  • Taylorville CUSD 3 – $50,000
  • Edinburg CUSD 4 – $50,000
  • Pana CUSD 8 – $50,000
  • Beecher City CUSD 20 – $30,000
  • Effingham CUSD 40 – $50,000
  • Champaign CUSD 4 – $50,000
  • Tolono CUSD 7 – $50,000
  • Urbana School District 116 – $50,000
  • Thomasboro CCSD 130 – $50,000
  • Rantoul City School District 137 – $50,000
  • St. Joseph CCSD 169 – $50,000
  • St. Joseph Ogden CHSD 305 – $50,000
  • Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley CUSD 5 – $50,000
  • Paxton-Buckley-Loda CUD 10 – $47,627
  • Neoga CUSD 3 – $50,000
  • Tuscola CUSD 301 – $50,000
  • Arcola CUSD 306 – $50,000
  • Kansas CUSD 3 – $50,000
  • Paris CUSD 4 – $50,000
  • Edgar County CUD 6 – $50,000
  • Paris-Union District 95 – $50,000
  • Paris Cooperative High School – $50,000
  • Sullivan CUSD 300 – $50,000
  • Shelbyville CUSD 4 – $50,000
  • Clinton CUSD 15 – $50,000
  • Blue Ridge CUSD 18 – $50,000
  • Iroquois County CUSD 9 – $50,000
  • Iroquois West CUSD 10 – $50,000
  • Iroquois Special Education – $2,825
  • Mt. Zion CUSD 3 – $50,000
  • Sangamon Valley CUSD 9 – $50,000
  • Decatur School District 61 – $50,000
  • Bement CUSD 5 – $50,000
  • Monticello CUSD 25 – $50,000
  • Oakwood CUSD 76 – $50,000
  • Salt Fork CUSD 512 – $50,000
  • Vermilion Association for Special Education – $50,000
  • Homer CUSD 33C – $50,000

The full list of recipients can be found online.