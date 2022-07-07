SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education announced on Wednesday that more than 600 schools throughout the state will be receiving a total of $30 million in grants.

The grants come as part of the School Maintenance Grant Program, a dollar-for-dollar state matching grant used to improve and maintain education infrastructure throughout the state.

Eligible recipients can receive up to $50,000 to put toward completion of proposed maintenance projects.

“By investing in our educational infrastructure, we set Illinois students up for success,” Governor Pritzker said. “Our state’s youth spend a majority of their days inside school buildings. It is our duty to make sure those facilities are safe, clean, well-lit, and adequately ventilated. With this funding, our children will learn and grow in sustainable, healthy environments – as they deserve.”

A number of Central Illinois school districts were among the recipients of these grants, including:

Jacksonville School District 117 – $50,000

Taylorville CUSD 3 – $50,000

Edinburg CUSD 4 – $50,000

Pana CUSD 8 – $50,000

Beecher City CUSD 20 – $30,000

Effingham CUSD 40 – $50,000

Champaign CUSD 4 – $50,000

Tolono CUSD 7 – $50,000

Urbana School District 116 – $50,000

Thomasboro CCSD 130 – $50,000

Rantoul City School District 137 – $50,000

St. Joseph CCSD 169 – $50,000

St. Joseph Ogden CHSD 305 – $50,000

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley CUSD 5 – $50,000

Paxton-Buckley-Loda CUD 10 – $47,627

Neoga CUSD 3 – $50,000

Tuscola CUSD 301 – $50,000

Arcola CUSD 306 – $50,000

Kansas CUSD 3 – $50,000

Paris CUSD 4 – $50,000

Edgar County CUD 6 – $50,000

Paris-Union District 95 – $50,000

Paris Cooperative High School – $50,000

Sullivan CUSD 300 – $50,000

Shelbyville CUSD 4 – $50,000

Clinton CUSD 15 – $50,000

Blue Ridge CUSD 18 – $50,000

Iroquois County CUSD 9 – $50,000

Iroquois West CUSD 10 – $50,000

Iroquois Special Education – $2,825

Mt. Zion CUSD 3 – $50,000

Sangamon Valley CUSD 9 – $50,000

Decatur School District 61 – $50,000

Bement CUSD 5 – $50,000

Monticello CUSD 25 – $50,000

Oakwood CUSD 76 – $50,000

Salt Fork CUSD 512 – $50,000

Vermilion Association for Special Education – $50,000

Homer CUSD 33C – $50,000

The full list of recipients can be found online.