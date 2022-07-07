SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education announced on Wednesday that more than 600 schools throughout the state will be receiving a total of $30 million in grants.
The grants come as part of the School Maintenance Grant Program, a dollar-for-dollar state matching grant used to improve and maintain education infrastructure throughout the state.
Eligible recipients can receive up to $50,000 to put toward completion of proposed maintenance projects.
“By investing in our educational infrastructure, we set Illinois students up for success,” Governor Pritzker said. “Our state’s youth spend a majority of their days inside school buildings. It is our duty to make sure those facilities are safe, clean, well-lit, and adequately ventilated. With this funding, our children will learn and grow in sustainable, healthy environments – as they deserve.”
A number of Central Illinois school districts were among the recipients of these grants, including:
- Jacksonville School District 117 – $50,000
- Taylorville CUSD 3 – $50,000
- Edinburg CUSD 4 – $50,000
- Pana CUSD 8 – $50,000
- Beecher City CUSD 20 – $30,000
- Effingham CUSD 40 – $50,000
- Champaign CUSD 4 – $50,000
- Tolono CUSD 7 – $50,000
- Urbana School District 116 – $50,000
- Thomasboro CCSD 130 – $50,000
- Rantoul City School District 137 – $50,000
- St. Joseph CCSD 169 – $50,000
- St. Joseph Ogden CHSD 305 – $50,000
- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley CUSD 5 – $50,000
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda CUD 10 – $47,627
- Neoga CUSD 3 – $50,000
- Tuscola CUSD 301 – $50,000
- Arcola CUSD 306 – $50,000
- Kansas CUSD 3 – $50,000
- Paris CUSD 4 – $50,000
- Edgar County CUD 6 – $50,000
- Paris-Union District 95 – $50,000
- Paris Cooperative High School – $50,000
- Sullivan CUSD 300 – $50,000
- Shelbyville CUSD 4 – $50,000
- Clinton CUSD 15 – $50,000
- Blue Ridge CUSD 18 – $50,000
- Iroquois County CUSD 9 – $50,000
- Iroquois West CUSD 10 – $50,000
- Iroquois Special Education – $2,825
- Mt. Zion CUSD 3 – $50,000
- Sangamon Valley CUSD 9 – $50,000
- Decatur School District 61 – $50,000
- Bement CUSD 5 – $50,000
- Monticello CUSD 25 – $50,000
- Oakwood CUSD 76 – $50,000
- Salt Fork CUSD 512 – $50,000
- Vermilion Association for Special Education – $50,000
- Homer CUSD 33C – $50,000
The full list of recipients can be found online.