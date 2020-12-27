3 dead, 1 arrested in shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were killed and a “person of interest” is in custody after a shooting at the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley around 6:55 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, an additional three people were wounded in a shooting that took place both inside and outside the facility, located at 4007 E State Street.

A 37-year-old male suspect was in custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford police announced in a social media post.

Two of those who were shot were teenagers, police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference.

According to O’Shea, the suspect was in the building when police arrived, but he said he didn’t believe that officers fired their weapons in taking the suspect into custody.

Police believe the shooting was a random attack.

They plan to hold a news briefing Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.