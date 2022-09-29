WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with Governor Pritzker, announced on Thursday that Illinois is receiving almost $22 million for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations along Illinois highways.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law sets aside almost $150 million for the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI), of which $22 million is going to Illinois.

The expansion of Illinois EV charging network is planned to take place over the next five years. It’s also a part of Governor Pritzker’s plan to have 1 million electric vehicle on the road by 2030.

Durbin, Duckworth and Pritzker all spoke on the award from the USDOT in a joint statement:

Dick Durbin: “As Illinois becomes poised to play a nationally important role on electric vehicles, it’s critical we integrate EV charging into our state’s infrastructure. Illinois has the workforce, institutions, and leadership to play an important role in the EV revolution, and this funding will provide opportunities for our skilled workers to build and install new EV infrastructure and help make charging accessible to more Illinoisans. I will continue doing all I can to ensure that Illinois has the federal support needed to become a 21st century leader in electric vehicles.”

Tammy Duckworth: “Building more charging stations in our state means Illinoisans who own electric vehicles – and those in the market for one – will have an easier time taking that family road trip or visiting a loved one, and they’ll be able to do so while helping protect our environment. I’m proud that Senator Durbin’s and my efforts to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help make EV charging more common in both big cities and rural communities in every corner of our state – all while strengthening our energy independence and creating good-paying jobs.”

J.B. Pritzker: “Because of my administration’s work on the nation-leading Climate and Equitable Jobs Act and Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, Illinois stands at the forefront of the emerging electric vehicle industry. This funding serves as a vital complement to that work and will ensure we meet our goal of putting one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. In every corner of the state, we have invested in our infrastructure and our workers, making it clear to vehicle, charging station, and auto parts manufacturers that Illinois is the best place in the nation to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle.”