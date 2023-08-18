CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several businesses in Central Illinois are getting an extra boost from the state in the form of ARPA funds.

It’s thanks to the Back to Business grant program. The program provides recovery for businesses that were hit the hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants, hotels and creative arts businesses were eligible to apply in April this year.

Many winners across the state received grants. Restaurants like Jurassic Grill, Philo Tavern and Tres Nopales in Champaign County were presented with $50,000. In Douglas County, Sol De Mar was awarded $20,000.

Funding may be spent on things like payroll costs, maintenance, utilities, health care contributions and more. The state has provided more than $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic. A full list of Back to Business awardees may be viewed here.