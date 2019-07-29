State mandates dental exams for high schoolers

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Starting this year, students in the state are required to complete a dental exam before starting high school. The Illinois State Dental Society says the new law will help prevent tooth decay and dental disease, which have led to poor school performance in the past.

Previously, students only needed a dental exam before entering kindergarten, 2nd and 6th grades. It now follows the same guidelines as physical exams.

The state is now allowed to hold report cards for students who don’t get an exam. The Illinois Department of Public Health will establish a waiver for kids without access to a dentist.