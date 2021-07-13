State makes $200,000 available for Non-Profits

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Some non-profits in Central Illinois may be eligible for new money from the state.

They’re making $200,000 available for groups providing food, housing and job assistance.

It’s the next installment of the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund, which was started back in 2017.

It’s designed to help small non-profits fight food, housing and job insecurity in their communities.

“We had food insecurity in this region before the pandemic,” State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. “But that came through, and it destroyed a lot of businesses with working class families out there which increased that problem.”

To be eligible, a non-profit has to have an annual budget of less than a million dollars. Since it was established, they’ve given out $3.3 million to 163 groups statewide.

“I think these are wise investments,” Frerichs said. “Investing in small non profits that are helping feed our neighbors, training them to be self sufficient. That’s an investment we can all agree on.”

Two of those grant recipients are the Land Connection in Champaign, and Sola Gratia in Urbana. The land connection uses its resources to train new farmers, while Sola Gratia provides fresh produce to families who don’t have access to it. Sola Gratia’s Director Traci Barkley said that money helped them hire their first ever outreach education programmer.

“It’s allowed us to have more sustainable programs, partner more effectively, and reach our people with more fresh produce and education programs,” Barkley said.

Each non-profit that meets requirements is eligible to receive up to $20,000. If you have a non-profit and are interested in applying, you can do so here.