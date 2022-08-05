CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Health District officials said they are investigating a monkeypox case associated with a Rantoul daycare.

In a news release, CUPHD officials said they are working with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Carle Health on an adult case at the daycare. They said the patient is doing well and this case “poses little risk to general public.”

“There are no other cases at this time but a complete assessment is being conducted of all adults and children at the facility,” said the health department. “If a child that’s enrolled and has had a potential exposure, the parent or guardian will be contacted by CUPHD.”

Officials said there is “no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus.” They continued to say person-to-person transmission is possible through close skin-to-skin physical contact “with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.”

Symptoms of monkeypox include rashes that look like pimples or blisters. They appear on the face, inside the mouth and other body parts, according to health department officials.

If you have a new or unexplained rash or other symptoms, you are asked to see a healthcare provider. You are also asked to avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until you have been seen by a healthcare provider.

“Suspected cases may present with early flu-like symptoms and progress to lesions that may begin on one site of the body and spread to other parts,” said officials. “Illness could be clinically confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella zoster virus.”