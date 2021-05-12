State Leaders looking for answers to Westville Gas Bill

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–State leaders are getting involved as Westville deals with a huge gas bill.

The village is on the hook to pay $1.2 million dollars. The bill spiked during February’s major cold front.

Westville, along with 11 other municipalities across the state, get their gas from an out of state provider. State Representative Mike Marron said this dynamic makes it challenging to find solutions on the state level. Previously, he’s called for an investigative hearing on the matter.

“It really was a shock to some of my colleagues what some of my constituents were facing,” Marron said. “And so I was happy we were able to bring some awareness.”

Lawmakers in Illinois haven’t found a solution, but Marron said he’s willing to call on federal leaders to resolve the issue. In the meantime, he recommended anyone who’s eligible to apply for programs such as LIHEAP to help with their bills.