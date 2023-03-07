CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Monday the launch of a new webpage dedicated to keeping the public informed about the progress delivering Gov. Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program.

IDOT said the new online dashboard offers up-to-date cumulative data on accomplishments for improving roads and bridges since the 2019 passage of Rebuild Illinois. The public can find information on the number of projects awarded, miles and bridges improved, and safety improvements completed, alongside the total amount of investment that has been made possible by Rebuild Illinois.

Information can be looked up by district, with much of Central Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois projects located in District 5. Some of these projects include Interstate 57 improvements under Mattis Avenue and U.S. 150, Interstate 72 improvements over I-57 west of Champaign, and work on U.S. Route 45 at Springfield Avenue in Champaign to Curtis Road in Savoy.

District 7 also has projects in Central Illinois, including a multi-year project for Interstate 70 in Effingham County. On Monday, reconstruction began on a portion of the interstate east of the I-57 interchange, extending to the Cumberland and Effingham County line. The bridge over the Montrose Blacktop on I-70 will also be replaced in this project.

“Rebuild Illinois is delivering lasting, positive improvements to transportation and infrastructure throughout our state,” said IDOT Secretary Omer Osman. “Our new dashboard is a simple, effective way to share with you details on this transformational capital program in a convenient, transparent format that’s easy to understand.”

IDOT said Rebuild Illinois data can be looked up annually or by each quarter of each fiscal year, showing the impact of Rebuild Illinois on roads and bridges under IDOT’s jurisdiction along with the accomplishments of the local system which is overseen by counties, municipalities, and townships. The page will be updated on a quarterly basis, adding accomplishments as the year progresses.

Rebuild Illinois is the largest capital program in state history and the first in a decade is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of the state’s transportation system, with $25.4 billion identified for roads and bridges, creating jobs, enhancing the quality of life and promoting economic growth up and down the state.

IDOT added that Rebuild Illinois’ accomplishments through 2022 included around $9.95 billion of improvements statewide on 4,656 miles of highway, 440 bridges, and 656 additional safety improvements.