State launches contract tracing initiative

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — As the state’s overall COVID-19 case toll passed 96,000 Governor JB Pritzker on Monday announced the Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative, a locally-driven approach to scale up contact tracing in Illinois.

According to a press release, the state is immediately engaging two local health departments to pilot this initiative: St. Clair County in the Metro East region and Lake County in the Northeast region. These local health departments were chosen for having significant needs in terms of case numbers in vulnerable populations, a robust capacity for tracing, and existing collaborations of public health personnel, medical students and volunteers already on the ground.

You can read the full release regarding the state’s contract tracing plan below.