State launches college vaccination days

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state is designating certain days at vaccination sites to be only for college students. The hope is that more young people will get shots if the process is made easier for them.

For the rest of this week, mass vaccination sites will set aside appointments specifically for college students.

During the last jump in COVID cases, the number of cases in the 18-24 year old demographic has doubled.

Students can find the dates for local vaccination appointments on their university websites.