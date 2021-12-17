SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois residents have one last reprieve – three more months – to renew their expired driver’s license.



Secretary of State Jesse White has been announcing extensions on licenses that expired after January 1, 2020. It’s an effort to decrease crowds at driver services facilities due to the pandemic. Now, you have until March 31, 2022, to renew your expired license or state ID. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits.



White continues to encourage residents to do their business, if possible, of the Secretary of State’s website. White also announced that if you’re visiting a driver services facility, you may need to make an appointment.