State high for accessibility; not much else

ILLINOIS — A new report confirms the Land of Lincoln is one of several states which tries to make it easy for people to vote.

Some ways the state makes voting more accessible is with things like absentee voting, online voter registration, same-day registration and adopting early voting.

Wallethub shows Illinois shares the top spot for voter accessibility with six other states for the 2012 and 2014 election years. It’s the only high ranking for Illinois.

Overall, it ranks 23rd. The study focused on data from 2012 and 2014. Voters say they never had any problems getting out to vote in the state.

The report does show the state is ranked below average for voter participation, but that’s likely to change. Overall, the study shows there is evidence to suggest a growing lack of political engagement among Americans.

Wallethub’s report ranks each state on several factors from civic engagement to total political contributions.

Illinois is 28th for percentage of registered voters in the 2012 presidential election and 34th percentage of electorate who voted in 2014 mid-term elections and 9th in civic education engagement.