State helps increase distribution of COVID-19 vaccine booster to older residents

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker announced a campaign Tuesday centered around raising COVID-19 vaccine booster rates among older Illinoisans.

Officials with the governor’s office said there are several state agencies working together to provide support to nursing facilities as they administer boosters to their residents. Currently, Illinois residents 65 and older can get a booster of the Pfizer vaccine. Additionally, anyone 18 and older with underlying medical conditions or who work or live in high-risk settings–such as educators or first responders–can get the booster.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention are set to review booster recommendations for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the governor’s office. They then stated the final CDC authorization will come at the end of the week.

We know that COVID-19 vaccines are life-saving. For our seniors, you’re 29 times more likely to end up in the hospital if you’re unvaccinated. Boosters will extend that life-saving protection. So let’s do what we can to save lives: roll up your sleeve. Get the COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t yet– you might just save a life. Get your booster shot–so you can be even better protected. And let’s get out of this pandemic–we can do it by continuing to work together for the common good. Governor J.B. Pritzker

There are 1.5 million residents across the state eligible for the booster shot and millions more to become eligible in the coming weeks.