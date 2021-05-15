State health officials announce 1,513 new cases of COVID-19, including 47 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 1,513 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths.

Deaths were reported in the following counties:

Coles County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 3, males 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s

DeWitt County: 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Fulton County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Knox County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Logan County: 1 female 70s

Macon County: 1 female 60s

Macoupin County: 1 female over 100

McLean County: 1 female 70s

Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Stark County: 1 female 50s

Tazewell County: 1 female 60s

Will County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,365,020 cases, including 22,415 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,856 specimens for a total of 23,761,576. As of Friday night, 1,581 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 409 patients were in the ICU and 228 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 8-14, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 8-14, 2021 is 2.9%.

A total of 10,322,253 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 70,658 doses. On Friday, 92,923 doses were reported administered in Illinois.