State health department warns of Heartland Virus

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Health Department said another tick borne virus was found in the state. The Heartland Virus was found in Lone Star ticks in Kankakee County.

Last summer, a person there tested positive for the virus. It was the first reported case in Illinois. While the virus is rare, almost everyone who has contracted it has been hospitalized. Most make a full recovery, but a few have died from it.

Symptoms include fever, headaches, fatigue, muscle aches and diarrhea. Most fall ill within two weeks of being bitten. Doctors said there isn’t a vaccine for the virus, and there isn’t a treatment for it. However, they said they can treat the virus’ symptoms.