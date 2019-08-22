DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– An organization has been awarded millions of dollars to help kids across the state. CASA provides court appointed special advocates for abused and neglected children. The organization was awarded almost $3 million dollars in state funding. The money will help expand programming and will also go into some counties to help open new CASA programs.
The Executive Director of Macon County CASA says she’s happy the state decided to help their cause. Macon County CASA says it’s unsure exactly how much of that money it will get. Data from Macon County CASA shows from 2016-2017, the number of abused and neglected children increased by 45% in Macon County. They are looking for advocates. Anyone who wants to learn more about how they can help can learn more here. http://maconcountycasa.org/
State funding for abused and neglected children
