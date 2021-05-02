State Fire Marshal to investigate warehouse fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department has contacted the State Fire Marshal to investigate a fire that destroyed a warehouse near East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street late Saturday afternoon.

It took three hours for crews to put out the fire. Ameren was called in to manage numerous power lines that were burned. The building was a total loss.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries responding to the fire. They did not require further treatment.

Hickory Point Fire Protection and Mt. Zion Fire Department crews helped the Decatur Fire Department on Saturday.

There’s no word yet on the cause.