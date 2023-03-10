SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state’s fire officials are asking people to test, inspect, and replace any non-functioning fire and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes this weekend.

Fire safety officials use the shift in Daylight Saving to give a bi-annual reminder to check and replace batteries in their house’s smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. They argue it’s even more important in modern homes.

“Synthetic materials used in modern home construction causes homes to burn faster and hotter while producing toxic fumes limiting escape times to 3 minutes or less,” Illinois State Fire Marshal James Rivera said. “This makes it vital for residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their homes while maintaining a fire escape plan that takes everyone’s needs into account and practice that plan.”

A law that went into effect at the start of 2023 requires Illinois homes built before 1988 to have smoke detectors with 10-year batteries.

The National Fire Protection Association found between 2014-2018, nearly 60% of home fire deaths in the U.S. resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or non-working smoke alarms.