SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is reminding college students this month to practice fire safety for Campus Fire Safety Month.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, fires are most common in college dormitories in September and October. They are also the most common during the evening between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Since 2000, seven Illinois college students have died from a fire.

Acting State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson said it’s important for students to ensure they are living in spaces with fire safety equipment, as he recognizes many students have not fire safety education since elementary school.

“This is the first time many students are living away from home,” Simpson said. “Meaning it’s more important than ever for them to understand how to create a fire safety escape plan and practice that plan.”

Simpson recommends the following fire safety tips for college students: