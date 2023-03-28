DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that happened at a home in Decatur over the weekend.

The fire happened at 12 East Drive early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived to find flames at the rear of the 1.5-story brick house with fire extending into the attic. Searches of the home found no one inside.

Firefighters deployed several hose lines while others ventilated the roof. The fire was brought under control one hour after firefighters arrived, although crews remained on scene for another hour to perform overhaul and ensure complete extinguishment.

No one was hurt and no one needed to be relocated as a result of the fire. The cause is under investigation.