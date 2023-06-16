DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is looking into a house fire in Decatur as a possible case of arson.

Decatur Fire Department officials said the fire happened Thursday night on College Street near Division Street. Crews arrived around 11:15 p.m. to find the front porch on fire with heavy smoke, and fire extending into the first and second floors of the house.

Officials said firefighters made an aggressive attack with a hose line, starting from the outside and working their way inside to extinguish the fire. Additional personnel arrived to search the home for occupants, ventilate the house and secure the utilities.

The search for occupants found no one inside the home and no one had to be displaced. No firefighters were hurt battling the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the fire, which firefighters suspected to have been caused by arson. The fire remains under investigation at this time.