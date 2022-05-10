SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) hosted the Fallen Firefighter and Medal of Honor Ceremony on Tuesday morning

State Fire Marshal Matt Perez honored four fallen Illinois firefighters for their heroic sacrifice. Their families were presented with the Duty Death Gold Badge. The fallen firefighters honored were Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Pickering of the Chicago Fire Department, Firefighter MaShawn Plummer of the Chicago Fire Department, Lieutenant Garrett Ramos of the Sterling Fire Department and Firefighter Mehdi Mourad of the Wabash Fire Protection District.

Moreover, one firefighter was honored with the Medal of Honor. The Medal of Honor is the highest award given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism, by which the firefighter has demonstrated in great degree the characteristics of selflessness and personal courage above and beyond the call of duty, under adverse conditions, with the possibility of extreme personal risk.

In addition, seven firefighters were honored with the Medal of Valor award. It is given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of heroism or bravery that clearly demonstrated courage and dedication in the face of danger while in the performance of duty.

The Fallen Firefighter Memorial started at around 10 a.m. at the Firefighter Memorial on the State Capitol Grounds. Then, the Medal of Honor Ceremony was held at the Bank of Springfield Center.