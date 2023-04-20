CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Amidst a nationwide trend of threats toward schools and public places, State Farm Center at the University of Illinois is among the latest places to be targeted, police said.

U of I Police officials said they received a report of a threat toward the arena from a university employee on Monday. An anonymous social media user, they said, threatened to engage in violence an upcoming event at the arena.

Investigators were later able to identify the person who posted the comment. They said that person, who is under the age of 18, told them it was meant as a joke.

This is the second time a place on the U of I campus has been targeted with a threat or hoax phone call this month. An unknown caller falsely reported an active shooter on the South Quad the night of April 9.

Urbana and Champaign schools have also been targeted. The latter school district was among dozens in Illinois that were named as locations of active shooter events on April 12. Last fall, Urbana High School received several threats within a span of a few weeks; two people are facing charges in connection to those threats.