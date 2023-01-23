CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A State Farm Center employee is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while she was attending a basketball game.

Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Officials said the student was attending Thursday’s men’s basketball game against Indiana when she left her seat and her coat unattended. When the student returned, she discovered that her wallet and headphones were missing.

Officials said Battle, a temporary employee working the game, was identified as the suspected offender. They added that when questioned by officers, Battle made statements that contradicted his actions observed on security camera footage.

Battle was arrested at his home in Champaign and was booked into the Champaign County Jail. He has since been released.