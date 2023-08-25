CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A tradition at the University of Illinois is making a return this fall after a decade-long hiatus.

The Marching Illini and State Farm Center announced on Friday that the band will be performing in concert at the arena on Oct. 8. The band’s concerts were once an annual fixture there dating back to the arena’s days as Assembly Hall.

The Marching Illini started performing there in December of 1991 and held a concert for 23 consecutive years. The concerts ended in 2013 when Assembly Hall was renovated into State Farm Center.

Arena officials said concertgoers can expect to hear all of the traditional gameday music along with a few surprises. The concert will begin at 3 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Wednesday, available online, by phone (866-455-4641) or at the ticket office in State Farm Center’s west lobby. Tickets range from $10 to $25, plus fees.