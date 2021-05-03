State Farm Center announces first concert since pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Live music will be returning to the State Farm Center this fall.

Officials with the center announced that the Grammy-nominated, multiple American Music

Award-winning band MercyMe will be performing on November 6th. Micah Tyler will be their opening act.

The show is still pending with continued improvement on the COVID front. The State Farm Center will follow all state and locally issued public health guidance.

More information and ticket details will be released at a later date.