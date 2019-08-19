State Farm announces 4 new shows!

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The State Farm Center Theatre just announced four shows coming up in October, including two during Homecoming Week. Tickets for Jim Gaffigan and Flo Rida go on sale Friday at 10 am; tickets for Alessia Cara and Young the Giant go on sale Wednesday, August 28, 10 am.

For more information, click here.

Monday, October 7: Alessia Cara, 8 pm

HOMECOMING WEEK:

Thursday, October 17: Jim Gaffigan, 8 pm

Saturday, October 19: Flo Rida, 8 pm

Thursday, October 24: Young the Giant, 7:30 pm