State falls short of 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day goal

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois has fallen short of a 10,000 per-day-goal for COVID-19 testing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday before outlining a series of events that he said have prevented officials from reaching a goal set ten days ago.

Pritzker said the state had partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific and “acquired five, high-volume RNA extractors” capable of running 200 tests per hour.

“Some quick math will tell you this could increase our output by thousands,” he said. But “We are still not getting the level of output we want to see from these machines. These tests are not producing valid results.”

Although the state will continue to “work alongside” Thermo Fisher to see if the problems can be solved, in the meantime the company’s machines “will not be part of our testing capacity in Illinois,” Pritzker said.

Thermo Fisher’s machines were authorized for use via federal emergency authorization and their testing processes regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

The federal government provided Illinois 15 machines from Abbott Laboratories, Pritzker said, but only allotted 8 tests per machine for a total of 120 COVID-19 tests for the entire state.

Additionally, he said the company has said Illinois would get around 88,000 rapid coronavirus tests per month but that “our understanding is now that the federal government redirected most of these early tests to private systems without our state input about where the tests would make the most impact.”

“That said, we believe this new test capacity will begin to show up in our numbers as soon as these labs start to utilize their full capacity,” he said.

Instead of opting to rely on other private labs used by the federal government, which can take several days to return test results, Pritzker pointed Wednesday to in-state resources as a means of increasing the state’s daily test rate.

“Our researchers are working to get this new testing up and running… in-state universities and labs are creating our own raw materials,” he said. “..We’re now running three shifts at one of our state labs with the other two moving to match (that) soon.”

Ninety-six facilities in the state are testing for COVID-19, he said.

The has state “only just recently surpassed 6,000 tests” in a 24-hour period.

More than 75,000 people in Illinois have been tested so far.

Pritzker’s announcement came on the deadliest day of COVID-19-releated deaths in the state so far, with 82 new deaths reported in a 24-hour period.

That record had previously been set Tuesday, when 73 deaths were reported in a day.

Overall, the state’s COVID-19 death toll is currently at 462, with 15,078 confirmed cases across 78 counties as of Wednesday.

Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that while the number of cases continues to increase, “the rate at which they are increasing is less” — something she said is a “good sign.”

“With guarded optimism, we are hoping that we are getting close to a peak or a plateau,” she said Wednesday. “It’s not clear yet how long that would be. Again, it’s really hard to start making specific days like ‘we’re X number of days from the peak,’ but we think we’re heading in that direction.”