State Fairgrounds prepares to reopen Coliseum

SPRINGFIELD — The “crown jewel” of the Illinois State Fairgrounds is nearly ready to reopen.

The Coliseum was condemned in 2016, but after 7 months of work and $12.7 million, it is ready for the State Fair in the beginning of August.

There were several infrastructure things to take care of on the inside” Krista Lisser, Public Information Officer for the Department of Agriculture, said. “It has been condemned for the past two state fairs. So to be able to bring it back to life, we are super excited.”

This is the first step in the revitalization of the State Fairgrounds. The project started in January, and the funding for these projects comes from two separate Governors. The money to renovate the Coliseum came from an appropriation in the 2019 State Budget — the last budget Governor Rauner passed.

There are also plans to renovate many other buildings and roads in the State Fairgrounds. The money for that project comes from Governor Pritzker’s capital bill.

The second phase of renovations is scheduled to begin after the State Fair. Most of the first phase focused on structural and exterior improvements. The second phase will focus on interior improvements, like adding a heating and cooling system.

“It was kind of crumbling before, and now we put a new roof on it,” Lisser said. “We have done some outside structural advances to it. People are going to notice how beautiful it is on the outside.”

State Fair manager Kevin Gordon is in his first year back with the fair after retiring in 2017. He said when he first retired, the Fairgrounds were crumbling around him. The Fairgrounds suffered from the ten-year absence of a capital bill.

The lack of funds led to the Coliseum getting condemned. A team of engineers determined that it would be dangerous for the public to enter the building.

After this legislative session that ended in the passage of a capital bill, morale is back up for the State Fair employees, and the Department of Agriculture even asked Gordon to come out of retirement and take his old job back.

“I’m just tickled to be back,” Gordon said. “Having the opportunity to come back because this place was crumbling around me when I left, and just to see the resurgence of the fair grounds.”

The Coliseum will return to its normal role of hosting the various horse competitions at the State Fair. The improved Coliseum will also play home to several more events, including a national horse competition, throughout the year.

“You are looking at the resurgence of the fair grounds this year.” Gordon said. “There is just a buzz around the fair this year.”