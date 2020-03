SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all events that were scheduled to be held between now and May 1st have been canceled.

Kids Jumping for Autism Festival, the Spring and Garden Sale, and the Alpaca Show are all events that were scheduled to happen. More than 15 events will be canceled.

All buildings on the Illinois State Fairgrounds will be closed to the public through March 31st.