State Fair passes going on sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The countdown to the 2022 Illinois State Fair is underway with fair officials announcing the start of the fair’s traditional holiday promotional campaign.

Mega and Jumbo passes go on sale Dec. 1 during the fair’s Holiday Special. Mega passes give holders unlimited rides in the Midway and Adventure Village and will be just $60. Jumbo passes give holders everything the Mega Pass provides plus unlimited trips down the Giant Slide and will be just $70.

“We are excited to continue the tradition of making our Mega and Jumbo Passes available for the holidays as it’s never too early to be thinking about the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello II. “Our top priority remains the health and safety of our fairgoers, as well as providing great entertainment for families. I look forward to welcoming fairgoers back in 2022 and building off the success of the 2021 Illinois State Fair.”

The fair’s Holiday Special will last the entire month of December. On Jan. 1, prices increase to $70 for the Mega Pass and $80 for the Jumbo Pass. Those prices will increase again on Aug. 1 to $80 for the Mega Pass and $100 for the Jumbo Pass.

Also available will be the Admission Bargain Books Pass, which provides 11 any-day admissions to the fair for $45, and the Season Infield Parking Pass, which provides parking on the infield for all 11 days of the fair for $40.

Buyers can take advantage of the Holiday Special online, by e-mail or by phone (call 217-782-0775).

The 2022 Illinois State Fair will take place from Aug. 11 to Aug. 21.