State Fair honors veterans

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It was Veteran’s Day at the Illinois State Fair Sunday. State leaders honored Gold Star families in a special ceremony.

Governor JB Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton greeted families of fallen solders and gave them yellow roses. Veterans and their families got into the fair for free Sunday and received special discounted passes for rides.

Monday is Senior Day. Anyone 60 or older can get into the fair for free. In addition to rides and food, there will be special activities for seniors including the Not-So-Newlywed Game kicking off at 11 am and free health screenings throughout the day.

It’s all in the air conditioned Illinois Building near the fairground’s main gate.