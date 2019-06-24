State Fair holds concert contest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is not only hosting a free concert, it’s also conducting a contest to take 10 lucky winners back stage to meet the artist.

The catch? You have to guess who the artist is going to be. The show is being added to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup and is Thursday night after the Twilight Parade.

Clues will be given on the fair’s Facebook page Monday, June 24 – Friday, July 5. Direct message guesses are due by midnight, July 7.

Winners submitting the correct answer will be drawn when the mystery artist is announced live Monday morning, July 8, on WQLZ, WNNS, WMAY or US 92.7. Winners also get free admission and parking to the fair for the day.