State Farm Center now hiring

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Farm Center is now hiring for the 2019-2020 season.

Open positions include event staff members and security staff members. State Farm Center is hosting a walk-in hiring event August 28 from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the center, located near Fourth and Kirby. Enter through the Lower East Entrance. Parking will be available in the Northeast Lot. No appointments are necessary. Casual dress attire will be allowed.

Employees must be at least 18-years-old and cannot be enrolled in high school or full-time employees of the University of Illinois.

If you are offered a job during your interview, State Farm Center is requiring that you present your social security card and a current photo ID, as well as acceptable documentation to complete an I-9. You will also need to set up a direct deposit plan. Criminal background checks are conducted on all job candidates who accept offers.