State Fair boasts record-breaking numbers

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair set an all-time record for revenue bringing in more than $6.5 million. The most successful in state history exceeded last year’s revenue by about $750,000 and surpasses the previous record set in 2013 of $6.4 million.

The event also set records at the grandstand with 63,633 tickets sold for a record $2.3 million. Estimated attendance totals of nearly 509,000 were 37% higher than last year’s project of just over 370,000 making it the largest attendance since 2014.

The data represents conservative estimates with final numbers for 2018 and 2019 being released in the auditor’s report in October or November.