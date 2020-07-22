State expands contact tracing grants, governor urges mask-wearing

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — On the same day that the state reported nearly 1,600 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, Gov. JB Pritzker said warned that the Metro East region is coming dangerously close to having to reverse a phase in the state’s Restore Illinois reopening plan.

Among other metrics, Illinois’ 11 regions must maintain a coronavirus test positivity rate below 8 percent. In Metro East, the rolling, seven-day positivity rate is at 7.1 percent — “dangerously close” to the threshold, Pritzker said Wednesday in a press conference.

“I have spoke with local leaders and I’ve asked them to clamp down on the outbreaks where they’re occurring so that the state won’t have to step in,” Pritzker said.

He praised the state’s response and it’s low (3.2 percent overall) positivity rate compared to bordering states, adding that the number is 1/6 of Florida’s positivity rate and 1/5 of Texas’.

“COVID-19 has not gone away and it remains a serious threat. Our numbers now appear to be gradually rising and that’s very concerning,” he said. “A rise is still a rise. It is on all of us to bring these numbers down. Choosing to go out in public without a mask is not a political statement: It endangers…others. There’s nothing political about that. The enemy is not your mask. If you’re not wearing a mask in public, you’re endangering everyone around you.”

Pritzker also clarified that Illinois’ increase in testing — 40,000 COVID-19 tests administered in the past three days — has not correlated to a rise in positivity rates, “contrary to what the President says.”

The state’s high earlier this spring was a 23 percent rate.

And while nearly 60 percent of the state’s local health departments have received $50 million in grants aimed at boosting the ranks of contact tracers, Pritzker said that this Friday, community-based organizations will now be able to apply for the same kind of thing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will award a grant to one organization in each of the nine regions outlined in Governor Pritzker’s COVID-19 resurgence mitigation plan, with Cook County and Chicago standing up their own contact tracing programs with community organizations.

Each of these nine organizations will serve as coordinators in their region, awarding sub-grants to community-based organizations in their region who can most effectively conduct tracing, education and outreach in their communities.

The funding will assist organizations in contact tracing efforts through the following three areas:

Provide education and outreach to promote everyday preventive actions to help slow the spread of COVID-19, as well as identify populations at greater risk of infection, and provide information to breakdown myths and rumors. Conduct contact tracing through interviews and provide follow up information for close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Coordinate resources, such as food, laundry, and even housing if needed, for cases or close contacts of cases who need to isolate or quarantine.

Expanding contact tracing efforts on a regional level will allow local organizations to serve as coordinators for their community and give them the ability to grant funds to other local agencies. To apply, an organization must be a GATA (Grant Accountability and Transparency Act) certified tax-exempt organization.

More than 1,600 contact tracers are currently available in Illinois. The number of staff needed to conduct contact tracing varies depending on several factors, including:

Number of people seeking medical care or testing

Number of new cases per day

Amount of time that has passed from when symptoms start to positive test results

Number of contacts identified of each confirmed case

How quickly patients are isolated, and contacts are notified and advised to stay home, self-monitor, and maintain social distance from others.

In addition to grants, IDPH has contracted with a software application platform to ensure contact tracers across the state are collecting all the same information and in the same way. A virtual call center is also being established to ensure critical call information is accurately conveyed, according to a press release from Pritzker’s office.

The state’s moratorium on residential evictions — due to mass employment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — has also been extended to August 22.