State error causes registration of 7 who claimed to be non-citizens

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County Clerk Joshua Tanner said seven people who answered “no” on to the citizenship question at the Secretary of State Department of Driver Services were registered to vote.

In a release, Tanner said those people were “erroneously forwarded to the Macon County Clerk for registration…registered and mailed a voter ID card.” He said they found out about the error on December 30.

The clerk’s office mailed a letter to each of the seven people requiring them to appear and tell them why their registration should not be cancelled. One of the seven cards was cancelled because the person moved before they could vote. One contacted the clerk’s office and confirmed they were a non-citizen, but they have never voted. Another voted in the November 6, 2018 election, but contacted the clerk’s office and said they were a U.S. Citizen. Tanner said they have correctly filled out a new registration form. The remaining four have not contacted the clerk’s office and their registration has been cancelled.

Tanner said state law allows eligible voters to register through Election Day. If those with cancelled voter ID’s can prove they are eligible and have the correct documents, they will be allowed to register and vote.