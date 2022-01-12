State department of health steps in to help with Covid surge

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The surge in Covid cases in Vermilion County has been tough on staff at the health department. They’re not alone.

IDPH is now helping local officials by opening a new “Surge Center.” The goal is to centralize everything and reduce call volumes for local public health officials.

“We’ve tried our best to try and address the county’s needs,” Doug Toole, Vermilion County Health Department, said. “Its great to have the state stepping in and saying they have folks who have been backing us up, who are now going to take the lead on it and making a lot of those calls and contacts for us.”

The surge center starts tomorrow. Those who test positive for covid in Vermilion County will be now receiving information from the state about what to do.