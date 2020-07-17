State awards $26 million in tax credits for affordable housing

CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board announced conditional awards totaling more than $26 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) that will fund 21 affordable housing developments in 11 counties throughout Illinois. Once sold to investors, the tax credits will generate an estimated $238.4 million in private capital to finance the creation and/or preservation of 1,188 affordable units for low- to moderate-income families, seniors, veterans and persons with special needs.

The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program was created with the passage of the Tax Reform Act of 1986 (P.L. 99–514). The Internal Revenue Service allocates a certain number of tax credits annually to each state based on population. IHDA awards the credits through a competitive application process, and, once developers receive the credits, they sell them to investors and use the equity generated to reduce construction and operating costs. The savings in underwriting are passed on to the renter in the form of below-market rents, which must remain affordable for a minimum of 30 years.

IHDA has administered the LIHTC program to facilitate the creation and preservation of affordable housing in Illinois since 1987. In just the past five years, the program has financed more than 18,600 units of affordable housing in the state and generated $1.7 billion in private capital. For more information regarding LIHTC, please visit: www.ihda.org/developers/tax-credits.

The IHDA Board approved the following, local developments to receive 2021 Low-Income Housing Tax Credits:

Parker Glen (Champaign): Parker Glen will be a new 64-unit property offering a mix of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments. Developed by Housing Services Alliance, Inc., each affordable unit will feature a green-build design with all energy efficient appliances, central HVAC, washer/dryer hook-ups, exercise/fitness center and a community room.

The Villas at Prairie Vista (Bloomington): Christian Community Integrated Community Services (CCICS) will construct 24 new duplexes containing 48 units. The unit mix includes 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans serving households between 30-60% Area Median Income. Amenities include porches/patios/balconies, an Energy Star-rated ceiling fan, walk-in closets and a microwave in every unit.