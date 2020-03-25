State announces emergency COVID-19 funding, tax date pushed back

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — After announcing that Illinois would join the federal government in pushing back the tax filing date to July 15, Governor JB Pritzker said Wednesday the state has allotted around $90 million in emergency funding for businesses across the state in the wake of COVID-19-related closures and changes.

Pritzker said all small businesses outside of Chicago are eligible to apply for five-year, low-interest loans up to $50,000; the state has allotted $60 millions for that purpose. Payments on those loans won’t begin for six months, he added.

Additionally, low-to-moderate-income downstate businesses are eligible to participate in an emergency grant program that will provide up to $25,000 per business, Pritzker said, as part of a newly-created “downstate stabilization program.”

And because the mandatory Stay-at-Home executive order issued Friday has meant significant revenue loss for some food and hospitality businesses, a new hospitality emergency grant program will offer $14 million in help for job training, payroll, rent and other overhead payments. All hospitality-related businesses are eligible for that grant, he said.

Pritzker also said Wednesday that the state has “heard a lot form people asking for mortgage assistance”; as a result, all banks that provide Advantage Illinois loans have been required to “modify their loan structure to a three-month deferral of payments or six months of interest-only payments.”

Applications for the emergency funding are available via https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/coronavirus/Pages/default.aspx.