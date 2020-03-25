Breaking News
Illinois to delay tax filing deadline
COVID-19
19 related deaths and 1865 total confirmed cases in Illinois

State announces emergency COVID-19 funding, tax date pushed back

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — After announcing that Illinois would join the federal government in pushing back the tax filing date to July 15, Governor JB Pritzker said Wednesday the state has allotted around $90 million in emergency funding for businesses across the state in the wake of COVID-19-related closures and changes.

Pritzker said all small businesses outside of Chicago are eligible to apply for five-year, low-interest loans up to $50,000; the state has allotted $60 millions for that purpose. Payments on those loans won’t begin for six months, he added.

Additionally, low-to-moderate-income downstate businesses are eligible to participate in an emergency grant program that will provide up to $25,000 per business, Pritzker said, as part of a newly-created “downstate stabilization program.”

And because the mandatory Stay-at-Home executive order issued Friday has meant significant revenue loss for some food and hospitality businesses, a new hospitality emergency grant program will offer $14 million in help for job training, payroll, rent and other overhead payments. All hospitality-related businesses are eligible for that grant, he said.

Pritzker also said Wednesday that the state has “heard a lot form people asking for mortgage assistance”; as a result, all banks that provide Advantage Illinois loans have been required to “modify their loan structure to a three-month deferral of payments or six months of interest-only payments.”

Applications for the emergency funding are available via https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/coronavirus/Pages/default.aspx.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Market Data provided by Barchart.com

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.