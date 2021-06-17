State announces $3.3 million awarded to 149 first responders across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal announced a total of $3.3 million was awarded to 149 first responders across Illinois.

“First responders put their lives on the line every single day to do the critical work of protecting Illinois’ community,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I am pleased to award $3.3 million in small equipment grants to 149 fire departments and EMS providers throughout the state, providing critical funding that will enable the purchase of new firefighting and ambulance equipment. On behalf of all Illinois residents, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to first responders for the work they do and their ongoing efforts to maintain the safety of our families and communities.”

Some of the central Illinois recipients include: