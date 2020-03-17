State announces 12 new coronavirus cases in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state announced 12 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois.

Two new counties are now reporting cases–Peoria and Will Counties. There are now 105 confirmed cases in 15 counties. In central Illinois, there are cases in Champaign, Cumberland and Sangamon Counties.

The governor held a daily briefing again Monday. He announced a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more.

Public Health officials said even if your county does not have confirmed cases, you should assume it is in your community and take precautions.